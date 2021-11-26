General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.69. General Motors posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after buying an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,630,000 after buying an additional 2,160,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.59. 224,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,486,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

