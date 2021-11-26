General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 144.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,010 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $4,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 342,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486,836. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

