Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,353 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock valued at $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $337.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $209.11 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

