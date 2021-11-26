Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 432,741 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125,745 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STSA. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 9,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $54,784.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 348,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,248 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

