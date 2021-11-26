Geode Capital Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $683.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.07). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

