GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) Given a C$1.20 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.20 price target on GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of CVE:GMA opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. GéoMégA Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.
GéoMégA Resources Company Profile
