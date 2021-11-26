GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) Given a C$1.20 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$1.20 price target on GéoMégA Resources (CVE:GMA) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:GMA opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. GéoMégA Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.60.

Get GéoMégA Resources alerts:

GéoMégA Resources Company Profile

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GéoMégA Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GéoMégA Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.