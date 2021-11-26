Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $91.31

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.31 and last traded at $94.93, with a volume of 2333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

