Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the natural resources company’s stock.

GLEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 354.70 ($4.63) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 555.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market cap of £46.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 209.85 ($2.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

