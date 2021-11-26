Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Given Buy Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $429.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLCNF opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

