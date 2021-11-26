Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) CEO Sells $35,948.00 in Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE GIC traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $41.29. 18,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,275. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.49. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.72% and a net margin of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

