Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QYLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,713,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,441,000 after acquiring an additional 559,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,727,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,173,000 after purchasing an additional 361,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 178,556.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 348,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,745,000.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

