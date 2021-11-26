Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 457,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,986,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

