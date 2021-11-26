GlobalFoundries Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:GFS)

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlobalFoundries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.03.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $69.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

