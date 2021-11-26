GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFS. Susquehanna assumed coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a positive rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.03.

GFS stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. GlobalFoundries has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

