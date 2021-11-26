Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $324.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globant by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Globant by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 839,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,858,000 after buying an additional 420,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Globant by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,153,000 after buying an additional 405,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globant by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,525,000 after buying an additional 385,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Globant by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 409,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,723,000 after buying an additional 354,579 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB opened at $278.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47 and a beta of 1.33. Globant has a 12 month low of $173.34 and a 12 month high of $354.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

