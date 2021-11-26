Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $219,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.03 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

