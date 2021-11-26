Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $942,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $261.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.83 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.16 and a 1-year high of $261.85.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.28%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.