Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,952,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 428,676 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 57,905 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 807,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

