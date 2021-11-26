Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Makes New $253,000 Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

KFY opened at $81.11 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

