Goldcoin Trading Down 8.5% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $3,358.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.00357578 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,735,851 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

