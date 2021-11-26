Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 280,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,521,633 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $263,730,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,826,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $179,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,686,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 167,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

PFS opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.