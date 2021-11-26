Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) by 686.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,239 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVEO opened at $6.53 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $224.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

