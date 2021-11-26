Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,208 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in DSP Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after purchasing an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after acquiring an additional 305,558 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of DSP Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other DSP Group news, insider Tali Chen sold 1,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $25,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,689 shares of company stock valued at $58,985. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.99. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $532.82 million, a PE ratio of -156.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

DSPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen downgraded shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

