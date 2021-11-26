Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $2.48 Million in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 25.00% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JRE opened at $27.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.52. Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

