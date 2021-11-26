GoMining token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.05 Million (GMT)

GoMining token (CURRENCY:GMT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, GoMining token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. GoMining token has a total market capitalization of $64.03 million and $2.05 million worth of GoMining token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoMining token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GoMining token Coin Profile

GoMining token (GMT) is a coin. GoMining token’s total supply is 200,885,692 coins and its circulating supply is 146,895,238 coins. GoMining token’s official Twitter account is @GMT_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury Protocol enables the creation of decentralized communication platforms. Mercury Protocol integrated platforms will be able to integrate Global Messaging Tokens (GMT) into their ecosystem. GMT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on these ecosystems. “

