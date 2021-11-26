Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 150,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 479,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Acumen Capital cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$344.87 million and a PE ratio of -44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.45.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

