Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Cut by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 65.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

NYSE:GGG opened at $77.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $47,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

