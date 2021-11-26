Graft Market Capitalization Tops $200,914.93 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $200,914.93 and approximately $82.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.67 or 0.00412168 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 81.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Graft

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

