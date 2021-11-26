Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) PT Raised to GBX 1,325 at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grafton Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.27).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,161.79 ($15.18) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,260.47. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 8.88.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

