Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.30 ($31.02) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.87 ($28.26).

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at €21.74 ($24.70) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.89). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.64.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

