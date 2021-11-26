Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,243 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $559,000. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 93.9% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 856.4% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded down $6.72 on Friday, hitting $405.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,936. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $423.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

