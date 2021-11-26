Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 5,191 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $116.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,546. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.08 and a 200-day moving average of $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

