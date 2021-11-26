Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after acquiring an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $551.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,795. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $550.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.02. The company has a market cap of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

