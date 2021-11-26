GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives $38.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRWG stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

