Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners downgraded Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poshmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.36.

POSH stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -11.73. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 91,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $2,640,978.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,406 shares of company stock valued at $13,397,632.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,886,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after buying an additional 377,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $56,440,000 after buying an additional 557,416 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119,859 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after buying an additional 231,537 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,132,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

