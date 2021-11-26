Gulden Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.88 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $8.88 million and $74,297.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.77 or 0.00364519 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,060,558 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

