GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

NYSE:GXO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

