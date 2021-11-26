GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.
GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.
NYSE:GXO opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,151,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
