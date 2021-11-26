Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.90

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.71, with a volume of 522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $753.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.08.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after purchasing an additional 198,525 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,434,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 67,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 114,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

