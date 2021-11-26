Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to post $24.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.90 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full-year sales of $86.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $93.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $104.60 million, with estimates ranging from $89.10 million to $134.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of HASI stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,517. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,619,000 after buying an additional 276,254 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

