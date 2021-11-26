Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.