Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 1,845.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,270 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Harmony Biosciences worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,916,143. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $38.39 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.96 and a beta of -0.28.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

