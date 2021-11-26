Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce $447.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $454.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $439.11 million. Harsco reported sales of $508.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, SVP David Stanton acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anshooman Aga acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.63 per share, with a total value of $27,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,382,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,175,000 after purchasing an additional 161,956 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,734,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 265,714 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 4.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,709,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,927,000 after purchasing an additional 109,443 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Harsco by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 108,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HSC traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 33,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

