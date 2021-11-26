HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 185.13% from the company’s previous close.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $624.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of -0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. Amryt Pharma has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

