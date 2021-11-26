Head-To-Head Comparison: RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) and National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RxSight and National Vision’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RxSight N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Vision $1.71 billion 2.38 $36.28 million $1.77 27.85

National Vision has higher revenue and earnings than RxSight.

Profitability

This table compares RxSight and National Vision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RxSight N/A N/A N/A National Vision 7.49% 15.80% 6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for RxSight and National Vision, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RxSight 0 0 5 0 3.00 National Vision 1 3 5 0 2.44

RxSight currently has a consensus target price of $20.20, indicating a potential upside of 51.20%. National Vision has a consensus target price of $59.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.22%. Given RxSight’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RxSight is more favorable than National Vision.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.4% of RxSight shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of National Vision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Vision beats RxSight on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services. The Corporate/Other segment comprises of the results of operations of the other operating segments and corporate overhead support. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

