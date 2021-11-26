Head-To-Head Comparison: Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) vs. Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT $598.57 million 5.34 $138.42 million ($0.22) -63.50 Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.01 million 9.66 $4.23 million $0.43 13.70

Sabra Health Care REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. Sabra Health Care REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sabra Health Care REIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus target price of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 35.29%. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Dividends

Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out -545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 116.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sabra Health Care REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Health Care REIT and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT -8.84% -1.52% -0.86% Manhattan Bridge Capital 62.00% 11.84% 7.37%

Summary

Manhattan Bridge Capital beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N. Ran in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

