Head-To-Head Survey: Tempur Sealy International (TPX) versus Its Peers

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE: TPX) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tempur Sealy International to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 12.82% 155.99% 16.96% Tempur Sealy International Competitors -13.86% -15.58% 1.58%

92.6% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Tempur Sealy International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempur Sealy International’s rivals have a beta of 0.97, indicating that their average stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tempur Sealy International pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tempur Sealy International pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tempur Sealy International has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $3.68 billion $348.80 million 15.39 Tempur Sealy International Competitors $1.25 billion $38.98 million 10.59

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Tempur Sealy International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tempur Sealy International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 0 2 6 1 2.89 Tempur Sealy International Competitors 79 390 506 38 2.50

Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus price target of $49.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.21%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 34.49%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tempur Sealy International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S. and Canada. The International segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Its products include mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The firm’s brands include Tempur, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy featuring Posturepedic Technology and Stearns & Foster. The company was founded by Robert B. Trussell, Jr. in 1992 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.