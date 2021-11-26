HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Price Down 9.2%

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)’s share price traded down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.59 and last traded at $57.45. 23,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 331,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.70.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5,778.00, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,682 shares of company stock worth $1,272,719 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

