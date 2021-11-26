Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will report $194.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.90 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $188.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $827.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.30 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $917.15 million, with estimates ranging from $813.20 million to $999.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HL. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE HL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,984,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451,420. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

