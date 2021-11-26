HEROcoin Trading 30.1% Higher This Week (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0437 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and $396,732.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.00236453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00088440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About HEROcoin

PLAY is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

