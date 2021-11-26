Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.80

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and traded as low as $14.45. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 46,157 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

